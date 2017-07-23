Man charged with Chatham murder held on $1M bail

A 20-year-old man was charged with a June shooting in the South Side Chatham neighborhood that left another man dead.

Jamal Webb, 23, was outside about 1:45 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Champlain when Kirk Thompson got out of a dark-colored car, walked up and shot him, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Webb suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene at 2 p.m., authorities said. Both men lived in the Chatham neighborhood.

Thompson was charged with first degree murder, police said. He is being held at Cook County Jail on $1 million bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 9.