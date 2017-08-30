Man charged with child luring in Oak Lawn

A Bloomingdale man was charged with child luring in connection with an incident Sunday in south suburban Oak Lawn.

Officers were called about 4 p.m. to the 9000 block of Cicero Avenue, according to Oak Lawn police.

A 14-year-old girl told officers a man repeatedly tried to lure her into his car, police said. She managed to take a picture of his license plate and he drove away.

Officers located Daniel Carr, 25, and he was identified as the vehicle’s owner and by the girl, police said. Carr was charged with child abduction/luring on Tuesday and his bail was set at $300,000.