Man charged with Christmas Eve stabbing in West Pullman

A man has been charged with stabbing and critically wounding another man on Christmas Eve in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Gregory Jones, 51, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, according to Chicago Police.

Jones stabbed the 26-year-old man in the back, neck and chest during an argument about 5:05 p.m. Saturday in the 11800 block of South Sangamon, police said.

The victim was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Police said the stabbing was domestic-related, but did not specify Jones’ relationship to the younger man.

Jones, who lives on the same block, was scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.