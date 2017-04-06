Man charged with disorderly conduct after Aurora hospital bomb threat

A Chicago man was charged Thursday with felony disorderly conduct after making a bomb threat at a hospital in west suburban Aurora.

The 57-year-old, whose identity was not immediately known, was at Presence Mercy Medical Center at 1325 N. Highland Ave. in Aurora about 8:25 p.m. Thursday when he told a security guard he was carrying a bomb in his backpack, according to a statement posted to Facebook Friday by Aurora police.

Due to the man’s previous complaints about wait times and his level of intoxication, security did not find his threats to be credible, police said. Nevertheless, he was escorted out of the hospital by security, who then called police.

Once outside of the hospital, the man’s backpack was taken from him as a precaution, police said. The Kane County Bomb Squad then searched the backpack and found no evidence of explosives.

The man was later admitted to the hospital for a psychological evaluation, police said. He was charged with one felony count of disorderly conduct.