Man charged with drug-induced homicide in McHenry

A 65-year-old man was arrested Monday on a charge of drug-induced homicide in northwest suburban McHenry.

On Jan. 11, deputies were called to a Shell gas station at 2022 W. Rand Rd. in McHenry for a 55-year-old man who was unresponsive and later pronounced dead, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

Evidence at the scene prompted deputies to call the Narcotics Task Force to assist with the death investigation, deputies said. Investigators determined that prior to the man’s death, he may have ingested heroin that Glen L. Miculinic provided.

Detectives worked closely with the state’s attorney’s office and coroner to gather evidence over the past month for the arrest warrant for Miculinic.

Miculinic was arrested without incident at his home in McHenry. He was charged with drug-induced homicide and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, deputies said.

He was taken to the McHenry County Correctional Facility and held on a $250,000 bond, deputies said.