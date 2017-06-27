Man charged with DUI after cop and woman struck by vehicle

A man has been charged with DUI after a Chicago Police officer and a woman were both struck by a vehicle early Sunday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Lashawn Hollingsworth, 57, faces felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury and aggravated DUI causing bodily harm, according to Chicago Police.

About 2:20 a.m. Sunday, the 43-year-old officer was talking with a woman in the street in the 6800 block of South State when he and the woman were both struck by a maroon vehicle that was northbound at a high rate of speed, police said at the time. The vehicle sped away after the crash.

The officers were handling a possible domestic dispute at the time of the crash, police said. The officer and the 24-year-old woman both suffered injuries and were taken to Stroger Hospital.

Police later said the officer suffered multiple injuries and was in serious condition. The officer was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon and was expected to recover at home. The Chicago Fire Department said the woman was in serious-to-critical condition.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said both “will be OK.”

Hollingsworth, who lives in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side, also faces misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and was cited for damage to public property, failure to reduce speed and failure to exercise due care with a pedestrian in roadway, police said. He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.