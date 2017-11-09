Man charged with DUI after crashing vehicle into Montgomery front yard

A man is facing DUI charges after he crashed his vehicle into the front yard of a home Sunday night in west suburban Montgomery.

Fernando Romero, 38, faces four counts of DUI, one count of driving with a revoked license, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident, according to Montgomery police.

Officers responded at 7:26 p.m. to a crash at Sherman and Lincoln avenues, and found a vehicle flipped over its roof in a front yard, police said.

They searched the area and found Romero walking away from the crash, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

It was later learned that Romero had a passenger in the vehicle who also walked away from the crash. They found 35-year-old Carlos Fuentes, who was also taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Fuentes was later taken into custody on a DuPage County warrant, police said.