Man charged with DUI after Palos Park crash

A man was charged with DUI after a head-on crash Thursday evening in southwest suburban Palos Park.

At 5:47 p.m., officers arrived and found one vehicle with extensive damage and another vehicle stopped near the trees along the road in the 12300 block of Route 7, according to Palos Park police.

A 51-year-old man from Indiana was taken to Palos Hospital in serious condition, police said. The driver of the other vehicle, 35-year-old Brian Fox, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. His condition was not immediately known.

Fox, of Orland Park, was charged with DUI, improper lane usage and failure to wear a seatbelt. Additional chargers were pending, police said.

Route 7 was closed for four hours while authorities reconstructed the accident scene. The investigation is ongoing, police said.