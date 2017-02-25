Man charged with DUI, aggravated battery after Plano crash

A man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after a crash Wednesday afternoon in southwest suburban Plano.

A vehicle crashed into a utility pole about 4:10 p.m. at River and Blackhawk roads in unincorporated Plano, according to the Kendall County sheriff’s office. The driver, 23-year-old Demetrius Peterson, ran away after the crash but was quickly taken into custody.

He was taken to a hospital and “became combative” with officers and paramedics, the sheriff’s office said.

Peterson, of Plano, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, according to the sheriff’s office. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI, driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was taken to the Kendall County Jail but was released after posting 10 percent of his $30,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.