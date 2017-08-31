Man charged with DUI for Shorewood crash on I-55 ramp

A man is facing DUI charges for a crash that seriously injured his passenger early Wednesday on an I-55 ramp in southwest suburban Shorewood.

Christopher Johnson, 21, was driving at 12:29 a.m. on the ramp from southbound Route 59 to southbound I-55 when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled off the roadway, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

Johnson’s passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, state police said. The person’s age and gender were not released.

Johnson, who lives in southwest suburban Elwood, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated DUI resulting in an accident that caused bodily harm, according to state police and the Will County sheriff’s office. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of DUI and cited for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed.

He was released from police custody Wednesday night after posting 10 percent of a $20,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.