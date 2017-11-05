Man charged with DUI in fatal Naperville crash

A man has been charged with DUI for a crash that left his passenger dead last year in west suburban Naperville.

A green 1997 Ford Explorer left the road on Naper Boulevard south of Ogden Avenue at 2:36 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2016 and struck a tree, according to Naperville police.

The driver, 34-year-old Michael W. Vera; and the passenger and owner of the vehicle, 37-year-old David R. Dokken, were taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville, police said. Dokken, an Aurora resident, was pronounced dead there.

Vera, also of Aurora, was charged Wednesday with one felony count of DUI, police said. He is being held at the Kane County Jail on unrelated charges.

His bond on the DUI charge was set at $1 million, police said.