A northwest suburban man has been charged with DUI after crashing his car early Monday in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Kyle Brandon Kotz | Chicago Police

Kyle Brandon Kotz, 24, of Hoffman Estates faces three misdemeanor counts of DUI, according to Chicago Police. He was also issued citations for operating a motor vehicle without insurance and negligent driving.

Kotz was driving a Chevrolet Cavalier in the 5000 block of North Long at 12:07 a.m. Monday when the car struck a parked vehicle, then flipped over onto its roof, police said.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said. No other injuries were reported.