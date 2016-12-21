Man charged with DUI in Posen crash that left 3 dead

A man has been charged with driving drunk after crashing his vehicle last week in south suburban Posen, killing three of his four passengers.

Wesley Rodgers, 32, was charged Saturday with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death, and one count of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm, according to Posen police.

Rodgers was the driver of a vehicle that crashed into several parked vehicles shortly before 3 a.m. Dec. 15 in the 14300 block of Harrison Avenue in Posen, authorities said.

Rodgers suffered minor injuries and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, then released several hours later, police said.

Three passengers in his vehicle, Tondalia Dubose, 29; Jaquira L. Brown, 26; and Lanae Dinnett Riley, 22, were killed in the crash, authorities said. Brown and Riley both lived in Chicago, while Dubose lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A fourth passenger was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Bond was set at $500,000 for Rodgers on Sunday. He posted 10 percent bail the same day and was released from the Cook County Jail, authorities said.