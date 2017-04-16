Man charged with fatal Auburn Gresham shooting

A man has been charged with an Auburn Gresham neighborhood shooting that left one man dead and another critically wounded earlier this month on the South Side.

Curtis Conner, 25, faces one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, all felonies, according to a statement from Chicago Police.

About 12:30 p.m. April 2, 20-year-old Courtney Lewis was with three other people inside a car in the 8200 block of South Ada when shots rang out, authorities said.

The car carrying Lewis sped away from the scene. Two passengers in the vehicle realized they’d been shot and the driver stopped the car in the 8400 block of South Aberdeen, police said at the time.

Lewis was shot twice in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 1:15 p.m. that day, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the same neighborhood as the shooting. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

A 19-year-old man that was also in the vehicle suffered one gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. The other two passengers were not injured.

Conner, who lives in the neighborhood, was arrested Wednesday after being positively identified as the shooter, police said.

On Saturday, he was ordered held at Cook County Jail without bond, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. He is due back in court on Monday.