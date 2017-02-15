Man charged with fatal Des Plaines hit-and-run crash

A man has been charged with striking two men with his van, killing one, then taking off Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Henry Houston, 66, was charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, according to Des Plaines police.

Roman Polniak, 52; and a 56-year-old man were on their way to work and got off a Pace bus about 6:15 a.m., police said. They were crossing Wolf Road westbound near Jarvis Avenue when they were struck by a white work van that then drove away.

Both men were taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where Polniak was pronounced dead at 7:11 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

The other man was treated and held at the hospital overnight for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The van sped away north on Wolf after the crash, but was found several hours later in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Clearwater Avenue, police said. The driver was identified as Houston.

Houston, of Chicago, was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday at the Skokie courthouse.