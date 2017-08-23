Man charged with fatal hit-and-run in Little Village

A man has been charged with running away after a fatal crash Sunday evening in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Rafael A. Paz-Hernandez, 20, faces two felony counts of failure to report an accident, according to Chicago Police.

He was identified as the driver of a blue Dodge Dakota that was traveling north through an alley on South Komensky Avenue about 6:55 p.m. and struck a Chevrolet TrailBlazer that was westbound on West 28th Street, police said.

The TrailBlazer lost control and struck a fence, police said. Two passengers in the TrailBlazer, men ages 28 and 30, were thrown from the vehicle. Police initially said they were riding in the bed of a truck.

The 30-year-old as pronounced dead at the scene at 7:13 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Monday found he died of multiple blunt force injuries due to vehicular trauma and his death was ruled an accident. His name has not been released, pending notification of his family.

The 28-year-old man was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Paz-Hernandez ran away after the crash and did not try to help the victims, police said. He was taken into custody about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 12th District police station.

Paz-Hernandez, who lives in the same neighborhood as the crash, was scheduled for a Wednesday bond hearing.