Man charged with fatal North Austin stabbing in fight over woman

A West Side man wanted for fatally stabbing another man last month in the North Austin neighborhood was arrested last week.

Aaron D. Land was jailed without bond on Saturday for the June 24 killing of 44-year-old Andre Baker, authorities said.

About 5 a.m. that day, several witnesses inside a home in the 1600 block of North Menard saw Land stab Baker repeatedly during a fight over a woman, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Baker, a Humboldt Park resident, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 5:27 a.m., authorities said.

An arrest warrant for Land was issued on July 7, and CPD’s fugitive apprehension team tracked the 32-year-old down on Thursday in the 5600 block of West Madison, according to police and court records.

Land, who lives in Homan Square, was charged with first-degree murder. Judge Peggy Chiampas ordered him held without bond at a Saturday hearing. He is due in court again on Monday.