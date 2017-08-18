Man charged with fatal shooting after South Chicago dice game, fight

Bond was denied for a man charged with shooting another man to death more than a year ago, several hours after they fought over a dice game in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Shaqir Mustapha, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Jeremy H. Ray about 9:30 p.m. on June 10, 2016, according to Cook County court records and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

While the medical examiner’s office identified the victim as “Jeremy H. Ray,” prosecutors referred to him as “Jeremy Rey” in court documents.

Ray, Mustapha and several other people were shooting dice about 5 p.m. that day on the sidewalk outside the Germano Millgate public housing complex in the 8900 block of South Brandon, court records state. Ray and Mustapha got into an argument during the dice game and Ray pulled out a gun and pistol-whipped Mustapha.

Other people broke up the fight and Mustapha left the area, prosecutors said. He returned to the 8900 block of South Brandon several hours later to find Ray standing in the grass just north of the housing complex’s parking lot.

Witnesses told investigators that Mustapha approached Ray and asked him if he had change for a $10 bill, according to court records. When Ray reached into his pocket and pulled out his money, Mustapha pulled out a gun and shot him repeatedly at close range, striking him four times in the chest, four times in the abdomen and five times in his extremities.

Ray, who lived in the Far South Side Mount Greenwood neighborhood, was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:27 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said at the time.

Multiple witnesses identified Mustapha as the shooter and a warrant for his arrest was issued on July 1, 2016, prosecutors said.

Investigators determined that he had left Illinois, and he was arrested Aug. 1 in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, by the FBI and the Minneapolis Violent Crimes Task Force, according to the FBI. He was extradited to Chicago on Thursday.

Judge James Brown ordered Mustapha held without bond during a hearing Friday.