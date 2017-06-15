Man charged with fatal shooting during McHenry home invasion

A man has been charged with fatally shooting another man during a home invasion last month in northwest suburban McHenry.

Jared J. Fox, 25, faces felony counts of first-degree murder, home invasion and residential burglary, according to the McHenry Count sheriff’s office.

About 1 a.m. on May 27, deputies responded to the 1800 block of West Davis Avenue in unincorporated McHenry and found the homeowner, 52-year-old Donald P. Jouravleff, shot and seriously wounded, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jouravleff was taken to Centegra Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry, where he died later that day, according to the sheriff’s office.

A witness told investigators they saw two masked males enter the home, shoot Jouravleff and steal cash.

Fox, of Wonder Lake, was arrested Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office. Additional arrests are expected.

Fox was ordered held on a $2.5 million bond, and is next scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on June 21.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team tip line at (815) 363-2201. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered, and tipsters can remain anonymous.

“This announcement is recognized by law enforcement as a first step in seeking justice for the family of Donald and supporting them through closure,” McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim said in a statement.

“The tireless work of our investigators over the last 20 days is a testament to the dedication of McHenry County Law Enforcement.”