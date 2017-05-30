Man charged with fatal shooting in Gary

A man faces charges in connection with a fatal shooting last week in northwest Indiana.

Wesley D. Trout, 19, of Gary, is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Sherrod Carter, Gary police spokeswoman Dawn Westerfield said Tuesday.

Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. May 22 to a report of a person shot in the 2100 block of Carolina Street in Gary, Indiana, and found Carter suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital, where he died at 8:08 p.m., according to police and the Lake County coroner’s office. Carter, a Gary resident, was shoat at least once, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855.