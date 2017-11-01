Man charged with fatal shooting in Hermosa

A Humboldt Park man has been charged with fatally shooting a man last year in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Tony T. Browley, 40, was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder for fatally shooting 28-year-old Sergio Zaragoza, according to Chicago Police.

Just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2016, Zaragoza got into an argument with a female in the 1600 block of North Karlov when the argument turned physical, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

During the fight, Browley walked up, pulled out a gun and shot Zaragoza in the chest, authorities said. Zaragoza, who lived a block north of the shooting, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died at 3:47 p.m.

Browley, of the 1000 block of North Kedzie, was expected to appear in Central Bond Court on Thursday.