Man charged with fatal shooting in West Rogers Park

A man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in October in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Delames Sullivan, 19, faces one felony count of first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 14, 2016 shooting, according to Chicago Police.

Trasean Stokes, 26, was outside at 8:55 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Talman when a group of people walked up and fired shots, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said at the time. He was shot in the chest and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m.

An autopsy found Stokes, who lived nearby in the same neighborhood, died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Sullivan, of the 3700 block of West Agatite, has been ordered held at Cook County Jail on a $500,000 bond, court records show. He is due back in court on Wednesday.

Sullivan had already been in jail since October 2016 for unlawful use of a weapon and violating probation on a robbery case, according to Cook County sheriff’s spokeswoman Sophia Ansari.