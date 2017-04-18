Man charged with fatal shooting near Garfield Red Line station

Frederick Stewart, 33, is charged with fatally shooting a man early Monday on the near South Side CTA Red Line station. | Chicago Police

A West Side man has been charged with fatally shooting a 33-year-old man early Monday near a CTA Red Line station on the South Side.

Fredrick Stewart, 33, faces a felony count of first-degree murder, Chicago Police announced Tuesday.

Stewart is accused of killing Javontay Tolliver during an argument at 2:39 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard near the Garfield Station on the Red Line, authorities said.

Police initially said the shooting happened on the platform at the station, but later said the two men were told to leave the station by a CTA employee prior to the shooting. Both men had walked west on Garfield when police say Stewart pulled out a gun and fired multiple times.

Tolliver, of the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, was shot in the head, back and chest, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 3:53 a.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Stewart, of the Lawndale neighborhood, was expected to appear in court Tuesday. Bail information was not immediately available from the Cook County sheriff’s office.