Man charged with fatal stabbing in Back of the Yards

A man has been charged with fatally stabbing another man early Thursday inside a Back of the Yards neighborhood home on the South Side.

Marco C. Robertson, 26, faces second-degree murder charges in the death of 44-year-old James E. Rice, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Just before 4 a.m., the pair got into a fight inside a home in the 2100 block of West 54th Street, and it ended with Robertson stabbing Rice multiple times, authorities said.

The older man was pronounced dead at the scene. Robertson was arrested “without incident” by responding officers, police said.

Both men lived on the block where the attack happened. Police called the attack “domestic-related” but did not specify their relationship.

Under Illinois statutes, second-degree murder charges indicate a person was provoked to kill “under a sudden and intense passion,” or because the person incorrectly thought the killing was justified.

Robertson is scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday afternoon.