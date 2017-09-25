Man charged with fatal stabbing in Forest Park released on bond

A Forest Park man facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man Wednesday in the village was released on bond.

Nestor Soto, 38, was charged Friday in connection with the death of Ivens Soto, according to Forest Park police.

Ivan Soto, 25, was found dead by responding officers about 1:51 p.m. inside a home in the 7700 block of Adams Street, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the same block.

Ivan Soto suffered multiple stab wounds and died of his injuries, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Nestor Soto paid his $250,000 and was released on electronic monitoring — a condition of his bond, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

An investigation by Forest Park police into Ivan Soto’s death was assisted by the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force. Forest Park police did not provide additional information about the incident.