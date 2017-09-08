Man charged with fatally shooting 14-year-old boy in Posen

A man has been charged with fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy late Friday in south suburban Posen.

Miguel A. Flores, 21, faces one count of first-degree murder, according to Posen police.

At 11:12 p.m. Friday, officers responded to shots fired in the 14600 block of South Division Street, police said. They found 14-year-old Alex Saldana on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Saldana, who lived on the same block, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 11:52 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Flores, a Midlothian resident, was charged “following an extensive investigation by Posen Police investigators and members of the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force,” police said. A motive for the shooting was not provided.

Flores was ordered held at the Cook County Jail on a $1 million bond Monday, according to police and Cook County sheriff’s records. He is next scheduled to appear in court Aug. 28.