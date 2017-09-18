Man charged with fatally shooting man in head in Jeffrey Manor

A man has been charged with fatally shooting another man multiple times in the head during an argument Saturday evening in the Far South Side Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

Delton Bates, 42, was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting in a driveway in the 9700 block of South Merrion, according to Chicago Police.

He and Darrius Buckley, 33, were arguing in the driveway at 8:47 p.m. when Bates allegedly took out a gun and shot him multiple times in the head, police the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Buckley, who lived nearby, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Bates was arrested in the driveway about 10 minutes after the shooting, police said.

He was next scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.