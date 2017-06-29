Man charged with fatally shooting man in South Chicago

A man has been charged with shooting another man to death Monday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Jeremy R. Starks, 34, faces felony counts of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to Chicago Police.

About 6:30 p.m. Monday, Starks was arguing with 26-year-old Antone Jackson in the 7900 block of South Ridgeland when Starks took out a weapon and shot Jackson multiple times, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Jackson, of the South Chicago neighborhood, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 7:27 p.m., authorities said.

Starks, of south suburban Park Forest, was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.