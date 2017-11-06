Man charged with fatally shooting woman in South Chicago

A man has been charged with fatally shooting a woman last month in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Gregory L. Pearson, 49, faces one felony count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 53-year-old Tina Brown, according to Chicago Police.

Brown was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside a home in the 8000 block of South Essex Avenue about 12:20 a.m. on May 20, authorities said. The shooting might have stemmed from a domestic issue.

Pearson, of the South Side Burnside neighborhood, was ordered held without bond at the Cook County Jail, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. He is next scheduled to appear in court June 12.