Man charged with fatally stabbing relative in West Humboldt Park

A man has been charged with stabbing a relative to death during a fight Wednesday night in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Tyrone A. Montalvo, 28, was inside an apartment shortly after 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Kildare when he got into an argument with 32-year-old Alejandro Montalvo, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The argument turned physical and Tyrone Montalvo stabbed Alejandro Montalvo in the neck with a knife before running away, authorities said.

Alejandro Montalvo, who lived in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:26 p.m.

After running away from the apartment, Tyrone Montalvo was involved in a traffic crash about 9:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Cicero, police said. He was taken into custody after the crash and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Tyrone Montalvo, who lives in the block where the stabbing occurred, was expected to appear in bond court Friday, police said.

Police did not say how the men were related.