Man charged with felonies following Cabrini Green SWAT incident

A Chicago man faces felony weapon and drug charges following a standoff Monday evening at a home in the Chicago Housing Authority’s Cabrini Green complex on the Near North Side.

Raphael Taylor, 33, was charged with two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and a felony count each of possession of a stolen firearm and manufacture or delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded about 3 p.m. Monday to a report of a person with a gun in the 900 block of North Cambridge, according to police. Upon arrival, they saw a man run into a nearby home in the 500 block of West Delaware.

A SWAT team was called to the scene about 4:35 p.m., police said. Sometime after 6:30 p.m., the team entered the home without force and took two people into custody.

Taylor, who lives in the same block as the standoff, also faces misdemeanor charges of aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon, possession of ammunition without a valid FOID card and possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, police said. A juvenile taken into custody was charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon.

Taylor’s bail was set at $250,000 at a court appearance on Tuesday, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Office records. He was expected back in court Sept. 21.