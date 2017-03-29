Man charged with Far South Side quadruple homicide in December

A man has been charged with shooting four people dead and injuring a fifth in an apparent robbery attempt at a drug house on the Far South Side in December.

Lionel Parks, 29, faces four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, police said.

Police say Parks entered the home in the 100 block of West 105th Street in the Fernwood neighborhood at 12:40 p.m. Dec. 17, forced the victims onto the floor and started shooting, police said.

Elijah Jackson, 36, Shacora Jackson, 40, and Nateyah Yafah Hines, 19, were found dead, authorities said. All three lived on the same block as the shooting.

A fourth person, 45-year-old Scott Travis Thompson of Romeoville, was also found dead, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Shacora Jackson suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and the other victims each suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner’s office.

A fifth victim, an 18-year-old woman found outside with at least one gunshot wound, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was listed in critical condition.

Parks also tried to shoot a 22-year-old man but missed, and escaped without being hurt, police said.

A 2-year-old boy was also found in the house. He was unharmed and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital for observation.

Police said at the time it appeared the shooting might have been the result of a home invasion or robbery at a “dope house.”

Parks, of the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood, is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.