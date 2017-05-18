Man charged with firing shot during fight with woman in Aurora

A man has been charged with discharging a weapon during a fight with a woman Sunday night in west suburban Aurora.

Jose M. Castillo, 31, faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm and domestic battery, according to Aurora police.

During a fight with a 35-year-old woman about 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South 4th Street, Castillo pulled a gun from his waistband, waived it and fired a shot into the air, police said. He then ran away northbound.

Responding officers found him a short time later in the 400 block of North Avenue, police said. Castillo was taken into custody without incident, but was not armed when he was apprehended and officers could not locate the gun, despite a search.

About 11 a.m. Monday, a resident in the 400 block of East Park Avenue notified officers that she found a gun lying in the bushes of her yard, police said. Based on the investigation and Castillo’s route when he ran away, officers believe it is his gun.

Castillo, who lives in Aurora, has been ordered held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on a $50,000 bond, the Kane County sheriff’s office said. He is due back in court on Thursday.