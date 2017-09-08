Man charged with firing shots at Chicago Police in Montclare

A man has been charged with firing shots at police during a chase late Sunday in the Northwest Side Montclare neighborhood.

Arthuro Martinez, 33, faces two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer with a weapon, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and one count of possessing and driving a stolen vehicle, all felonies, according to Chicago Police. He also faces multiple traffic offenses.

Officers were at the intersection of Grand and Harlem at 11:24 p.m. when they noticed Martinez driving erratically in a silver Toyota, police said. He then turned east on Grand and fired shots at the officers.

Following a chase, the Toyota struck a pole near Ashland and Fullerton as Martinez attempted to make a turn, police said. He was taken into custody before being taken to Illinois Masonic Masonic Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

An officer who was injured at the scene was treated and released from a hospital, police said. No other officers were injured.

Martinez, of the Southwest Side Ashburn neighborhood, is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday, police said.