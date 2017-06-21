Man charged with firing shots during fight in Aurora

A man has been charged with firing several shots during a fight Saturday night in west suburban Aurora.

Adrian S. Torres, 38, faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to Aurora police.

Torres punched a family member and got into a fight with another man about 9:15 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 500 block of Clearwater Drive, police said. During the fight, Torres fired several shots in the air, but nothing was struck by the gunfire.

Torres, who lives in Rochelle, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries he suffered in the fight, police said. A 9 mm handgun was recovered at the scene.

Police said the other man involved in the fight was not charged and alcohol appeared to play a role in the incident.