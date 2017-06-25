Man charged with flashing gun during party in St. Charles

A man is facing charges after he flashed a gun at another person Friday evening in west suburban St. Charles.

Erik R. Derby, 36, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful restraint and resisting arrest, according to St. Charles police.

Derby, of Aurora, demanded he test drive another person’s car as they were leaving a party in the 1500 block of Allen Lane, police said. When the person refused, Derby flashed a gun.

The person returned to the party with Derby and a fight started, according to police. Other people at the party held Derby and took his weapon when it fell to the ground.

When officers arrived, Derby became agitated and refused to obey commands from police before he was eventually arrested, authorities said. The gun wasn’t fired or pointed at anyone at any point during the incident.

Derby had a valid firearms owner ID card, but he didn’t have an Illinois Concealed Carry License, police said.

He was later released from the Kane County Adult Justice Center, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.