Man charged with hate crime in synagogue vandalism out on bond

Stuart Wright, 31, faces one count of hate crime at a church or synagogue and one count of criminal damage to property. | Chicago Police

A Pilsen man accused of putting swastika stickers on the doors and breaking a window of a synagogue in the Loop last week has been released from the Cook County Jail after he posted bond Friday, records show.

Stuart Wright, 31, posted the requisite 10 percent of his $150,000 bail to secure his release on Friday, records show. His next court date has not been set.

Wright, an accountant, was charged with a hate crime and criminal damage to property for allegedly placing two swastika stickers on the front doors and smashing a front glass window at the Chicago Loop Synagogue, 16 S. Clark St., in the early hours of Feb. 4.

At his bond hearing earlier this week, prosecutors said Wright was turned in by a tipster who described him as a local white supremacist who had Nazi paraphernalia outside his Pilsen residence.

Fingerprints taken from the swastika stickers matched those recently taken from Wright for a pending aggravated assault and disorderly conduct case in Elmhurst, prosecutors said. There were also three small cuts on Wright’s hand.

The tipster mentioned that Wright was known to drive a Toyota 4Runner. The tipster also said Wright was a “skinhead” and provided authorities with the license plate of the SUV, according to Wright’s police report.

Wright lives in the 2000 block of South Loomis but is also associated with addresses listed in Oak Brook and Elmhurst, prosecutors said.