Man charged with hit-and-run crash in Mount Prospect

A man has been charged with hitting a teenage girl with a car in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

The 17-year-old girl was walking about 11:30 a.m. when she saw a blue car come to a stop at a stop sign, waiting to turn right from eastbound Lowden Lane to southbound Wolf Road, according to a statement from Mount Prospect police. She entered the crosswalk to walk northbound across the Lowden, and then the car moved forward and hit her.

The car stopped briefly before continuing to turn right and drive away south on Wolf, police said. The girl was able to provide police with a description and license plate number for the car. Her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers spotted the car on Thursday leaving a home in the 1400 block of Lowden Lane in Mount Prospect, police said. They conducted a traffic stop, and the driver, 46-year-old Scott Myslinski, went with them to the police station to talk about the crash.

Myslinski, who lives in Mount Prospect, was charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and one count of failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk at a stop sign intersection, a petty offense, police said. His bond was set at $10,000 and his next court date was scheduled for May 11.