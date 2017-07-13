Man charged with June fatal shooting near United Center

A man has been charged with fatally shooting another man near the United Center on the West Side last month.

Albert D. Robinson, 31, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago Police. He was also wanted for a parole violation.

About 3:15 a.m. June 4, Robinson shot 41-year-old Edward Mason several times in an empty lot in the 1800 block of West Maypole, according to police.

Mason, of the North Center neighborhood, was shot in the head and chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:35 a.m., authorities said.

Neighbors at the crime scene said the victim went by the nickname “Head.” He had three children.

Robinson was arrested at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday outside his home in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.