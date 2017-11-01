Man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault in Austin

A west suburban man has been charged with kidnapping, robbing and sexually assaulting a woman Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Dale Lewis, 48, faces one count each of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated criminal sexual assault, both felonies, according to Chicago Police.

The 24-year-old woman was walking about 8:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Lake when Lewis drove up and forced the woman into his vehicle, where he punched her in the face, stole her money and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The victim fought Lewis and eventually escaped while Lewis drove away, police said. Officers on patrol saw the woman struggling to get out of the vehicle and eventually stopped Lewis nearby. He was taken into custody without incident.

The woman was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park for treatment, police said.

Lewis, who lives in the 10500 block of Essex Street in Westchester, was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.