Man charged with killing ‘acquaintance’ in Schaumburg shooting

A northwest suburban man has been charged with a fatal shooting outside a Walgreens store Monday evening in Schaumburg.

Oliver L. Rhone, 37, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting of Quentin Tillison, 37, according to Schaumburg Police. Rhone surrendered to authorities Wednesday afternoon.

The two men were involved in a dispute about 5:15 p.m. in front of a Walgreens store at 1180 S. Roselle Road when Rhone took out a gun and shot Tillison in the abdomen, police said. Rhone drove away from the store in a light-colored SUV.

Tillison collapsed in the road and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died at 2:41 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Police said he lived in Schaumburg, but the medical examiner’s office said Tillison was a Maywood resident.

Tillison and Rhone appeared to be acquaintances, police said.

Two search warrants were executed Wednesday morning at homes on Cambridge Lane in Schaumburg, and on Century Point Lane in Glendale Heights, but no one was taken into custody, police said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rhone surrendered to police alongside his attorney. Detectives were continuing the homicide investigation with the Cook County state’s attorney’s office, police said.

Rhone was due in bond court Friday.

Anyone who was at the Walgreens between 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday was asked to call police at (847) 348-7055.