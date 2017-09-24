Man charged with killing ex-girlfriend, 4-year-old son in Stone Park

A 32-year-old man faces murder charges after confessing to killing his ex-girlfriend and 4-year-old son Thursday night in west suburban Stone Park, police said.

Daniel Barraza, of Melrose Park, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after police arrested him about 8:50 p.m. Saturday when he returned to the home where Marian Cruze Hurtado, 31, and her son Corbin Dallas Barraza were found dead Thursday night, according to Stone Park police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Officers were called about 9:50 p.m. Thursday to Hurtado’s home in the 1700 block of Mannheim Road, where the woman and her son were found dead, police said.

Autopsies Saturday found the boy died of multiple stab wounds to his chest and his mother died of multiple injuries from an assault, the medical examiner’s office said. Both deaths were ruled homicides.

Stone Park Police Chief Pavini said the deaths appeared to have happened during “an isolated domestic violence incident.”

Barraza is expected to appear in bond court on Monday in Maywood, police said.