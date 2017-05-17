Man charged with Lake in the Hills home invasion, kidnapping

A man was charged with a choking and kidnapping a person during a home invasion last week in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills.

About 9:23 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 900 block of Mesa Drive for a well-being check, according to Lake in the Hills police. During their investigation, officers learned there had been a home invasion and burglary in which a victim was choked and kidnapped.

Louis A. Hernandez Jr. was later identified as the suspect and a warrant was issued Thursday for his arrest, police said.

On Saturday, U.S. Marshals and McHenry County sheriff’s deputies found Hernandez and returned him to Lake in the Hills police. Hernandez was charged with home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint, police said.

He was being held at the McHenry County Correctional Facility on a $500,000 bond set in the arrest warrant until his bond hearing, police said.