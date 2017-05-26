Man charged with Lansing garage burglaries

A man has been charged with breaking into several garages and stealing tools late Sunday or early Monday in south suburban Lansing.

Police were called Monday for reports of multiple burglaries around the 17500 block of Roy Street in Lansing, according to a statement from Lansing police. Sometime overnight, a man had forced entry to the side doors of garages and taken lawn care equipment and other tools from within.

Surveillance footage showed the man walking around the area and a white Chevrolet Blazer driving around in the middle of the night, police said. Investigators eventually identified 27-year-old Joseph Peppin as the suspect and took him into custody. He was driving the white Blazer at the time of his arrest.

Peppin, who lives in Lansing, was charged with four counts of burglary, police said. Detectives have recovered some of the proceeds from the garage burglaries, as well as some items stolen in other recent break-ins in the area.

Peppin was transported to the Markham Courthouse, where he was expected to appear in court on Friday, police said.

Anyone with further information about the burglaries is asked to call police at (708) 895-7150.