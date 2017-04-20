Man charged with machete attack in Round Lake Park

A north suburban man involved in an argument over the cost of construction work done at his home attacked his roommate with a machete, police said while announcing felony charges against the homeowner.

Juan Casanova, 42, of Round Lake Park was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice, and two counts of domestic battery, according to Round Lake Park police.

About 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of Windridge Drive. A 42-year-old man was in front of the house and told officers he had been attacked by Casanova with a machete, police said. The victim suffered only minor wounds and refused medical attention.

The attack was the result of an argument between the men over several thousand dollars owed to the victim for construction labor at Casanova’s home, police said. The men lived together in the home.

Casanova was already wanted on a $25,000 arrest warrant out of Lake County for failure to appear on a driving while license revoked charge, and a Will County no-bond warrant charging driving while license revoked, police said. He also has an immigration and naturalization service warrant.

Casanova was ordered held in the Lake County Jail on a $75,000 bond on the new charges Thursday, police said.