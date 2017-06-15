Man charged with Montgomery vehicle burglary

A man has been charged with burglarizing a a vehicle earlier this month in west suburban Montgomery.

Officers arrested Tyvez Bass about 11 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Orchard Road in Montgomery, according to a statement from Montgomery police.

Bass was identified as the person who entered an open garage June 7 in the 2200 block of Andrew Trail and took items from inside a vehicle, police said. Police are also investigating him in connection with several other vehicle break-ins in Montgomery over the past few months.

Bass was charged with a felony count of residential burglary, police said. He was ordered held on a $100,000 bond and taken to the Kendall County Jail.