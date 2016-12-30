Man charged with murder of 16-year-old girl in Markham

A man has been charged with murder for the death of a 16-year-old girl in Markham last week.

Antonio Rosales has been charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of Desiree Robinson, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office. He was expected to appear in bond court Friday afternoon in Markham.

Robinson was pronounced dead at 9:41 a.m. Saturday in the 16200 block of Hamlin Avenue in Markham, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Robinson, of the 8500 block of South Manistee, died of multiple injuries she suffered in an assault, an autopsy Sunday revealed. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Markham police did not immediately respond to requests for further details about the incident.