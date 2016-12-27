Man charged with murder of man found in car in Libertyville

A northwest suburban man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead Friday inside a car in north suburban Libertyville.

About 11:30 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Hollister Drive to check on a driver who was slumped inside his vehicle, according to the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

Officers found 30-year-old David Gorski of Libertyville unresponsive in a dark colored Volkswagen Jetta, according to police and the Lake County coroner’s office. He was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy Sunday found he died from a bullet that traveled through his right arm and into his chest, the coroner’s office said. The death was ruled a homicide.

Kenneth S. Seplak, 37, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, according to the Major Crime Task Force.

Seplak, of the 1400 block of North Lake Shore Drive in Round Lake Beach, is being held at the Lake County Jail pending a bond hearing Wednesday.