Man charged with Pilsen burglaries

A man has been charged with three home burglaries since December in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Eduardo Campos, 24, faces three felony counts of residential burglary, according to Chicago Police.

Campos broke in through a side door about 3:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at a home in the 1300 block of West 18th Place and stole several items, police said. Surveillance video was released to a television news station and Campos was subsequently recognized by a viewer.

He was arrested Tuesday in the 1300 block of West 19th Street, police said. The investigation revealed Campos was also the suspect in two other Pilsen area burglaries on Jan. 20 and Dec. 10, 2016.

Campos, who lives in the same neighborhood, was scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.