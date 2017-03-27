Man charged with possessing stolen handgun in Elgin

A man was arrested Friday night after he was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun during a traffic stop in northwest suburban Elgin.

Archie F. Robinson, 26, faces one count of possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies, according to Elgin police.

Officers stopped a vehicle about 10 p.m. near Crystal Street and Highland Avenue and found an occupant of the car was armed with a handgun, police said. The occupant, identified as Robinson, also had a warrant out for his arrest and was taken into custody without incident.

At the time of the arrest, officers were conducting a “directed patrol,” which places officers “in areas that have been identified as having increased criminal activity to conduct proactive enforcement,” police said.

Robinson, who lives in Elgin, has been ordered held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on a $15,750 bond, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. He is due back in court on March 27.